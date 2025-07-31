Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

