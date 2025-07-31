Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,764 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $273.19 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.05.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

