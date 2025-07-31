Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,129 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,774,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 121,620 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 416,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ING Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,375,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

