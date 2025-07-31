Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SCHD stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

