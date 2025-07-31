Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 66,378 Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,851,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after buying an additional 249,163 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $288.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $290.26. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

