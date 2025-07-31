Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 22,472 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

