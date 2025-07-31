Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

