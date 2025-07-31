Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 352.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $641.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $613.32 and a 200-day moving average of $588.37. The stock has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

