Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.