Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.