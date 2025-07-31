NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

