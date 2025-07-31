NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.82.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.43 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

