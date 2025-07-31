North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,763,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ENB stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

