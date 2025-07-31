North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,598,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,788,000 after buying an additional 2,320,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,974,000 after buying an additional 1,962,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,926,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 1,548,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $6,884,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $9,396,920. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

