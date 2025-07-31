Norden Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after buying an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,200,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.06.

argenex Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $598.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $567.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.14. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $475.65 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

