Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $450,673. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

