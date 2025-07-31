Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 190.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 686,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 450,141 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.