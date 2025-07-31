Norden Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

