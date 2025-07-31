New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.16% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 393,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.