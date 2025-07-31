Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 46,049 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of CDW worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,596,000 after acquiring an additional 378,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CDW by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CDW by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,624,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 157,747 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CDW Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $231.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.