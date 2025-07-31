Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,663 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $62,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $519.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.