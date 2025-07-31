Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $284.24 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

