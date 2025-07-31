Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $78,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MCO stock opened at $512.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Get Our Latest Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $3,299,282. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.