Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

