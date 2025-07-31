Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.