Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 2,991 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 713,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Microsoft by 578.8% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 35,494 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (up previously from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1%

MSFT opened at $513.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

