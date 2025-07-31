MGO One Seven LLC Sells 30,660 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.