MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

