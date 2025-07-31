Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Southern Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SO opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

