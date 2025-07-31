Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Natera Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $960,038.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,132,054.10. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,922,509.35. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,123 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.