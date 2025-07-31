Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,374 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 342.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.73.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

