Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,261.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,758,742 shares of company stock valued at $186,604,627 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

