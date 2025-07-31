Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 590,009 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,265,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 709,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 161,599 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 206.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DH. BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

