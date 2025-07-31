Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $6,132,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
Shares of CALM opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $126.40.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.