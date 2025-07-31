Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.06. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

