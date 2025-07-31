Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,666 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1,120.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

