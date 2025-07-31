Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $1,097,826 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

