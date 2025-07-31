Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

