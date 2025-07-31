Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

