Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,250,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Ross Stores by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

ROST opened at $138.48 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

