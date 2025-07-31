Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,384,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.40 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

