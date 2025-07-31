Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 62,091 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 366.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $244.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

