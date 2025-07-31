Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.