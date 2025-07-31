LPL Financial LLC Has $82.26 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $82,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.7%

TTE opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

