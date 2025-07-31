Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,997. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH opened at $264.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.13. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

