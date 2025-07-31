KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 800 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,287,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.