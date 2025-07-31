KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,300 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,231,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

