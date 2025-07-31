King Wealth Management Group Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

King Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $200.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

