King Wealth Management Group Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

