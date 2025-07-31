Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $86,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,616,000 after buying an additional 417,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,784,000 after buying an additional 445,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,430,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,549,000 after buying an additional 670,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

